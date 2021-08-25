Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West has filed a request in the court to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to 'Ye'. According to the legal documents obtained by Variety, the 44-year-old rapper has petitioned to change his name to 'Ye', stating the reason as "personal" in the filing. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘Friendly Relationship’ Is Not an Indication of Them ‘Getting Back Together’; Here’s Why.

In order for it to be official, a California judge must sign off the papers, and, in many cases, the name change must be published in several newspapers. On a related note, the big news has come just a day ahead of Kanye's third 'Donda' listening party. On 26 August, the 'Runaway' singer will host the third stadium-sized listening party for his upcoming album 'Donda' at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago, reported Variety. Kanye West Announces Second Donda Listening Event Ahead of the Planned August 6 Release of His 10th Album.

With an original release date set in 2020, then on July 23, 2021, and again on August 6, 2021, it is still unclear when 'Donda' will officially drop. According to a tweet obtained by Variety from Chicago newscaster Sarah Jindra, Kim Kardashian's estranged husband is having his team build a life-size replica of his childhood home inside the Soldier Field stadium where he's scheduled to perform.

Recently, Kanye reset his Instagram handle and began reposting cryptic new photos, the first of which was of the 1,600 square foot home he shared with his beloved late mother (and the namesake of his new album) 'Donda', who passed away suddenly in 2007.

