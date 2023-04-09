"But then, like anybody, I still feel like I could be a receptionist at a hair salon at any moment. I think everybody feels the same way." The 49-year-old actress met fellow actor Ethan, 50, while studying at Northwestern University and they both had to get normal jobs in between acting gigs. The couple - who tied the knot in 2002 - had a stint living in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in New York, and although they fought over the lack of space, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress looks back on that period "so fondly." Agatha House Of Harkness: WandaVision Spinoff Series Starring Kathryn Hahn Confirmed at Disney Plus.
Asked if he was looking for jobs to pay the bills as well, she said: "Yeah, he was working at a Starbucks, and I worked as a receptionist at a hair salon right after Northwestern. We lived in a one-room studio where you open up the door and hit the shower." "We would get in fights. Basically, I kept being like, 'When you shave, you have to rinse out the hair before I try to clean the dishes.' We only had one sink. It was that kind of an apartment. I look back on those days, though, so fondly. That was the New York of my dreams."
