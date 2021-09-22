Kathryn Hahn has been tapped to play late comedy icon Joan Rivers in The Comeback Girl, a limited series in development at Showtime. Hahn, who was nominated for an Emmy award for her acclaimed role as Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series WandaVision, will executive produce the show as well. Sharmaji Ki Beti: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana 'Levitating' on Sets of Her Bollywood Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

According to Variety, Greg Berlanti will direct from executive produce and Cosmo Carlson will write and executive produce. "The Comeback Girl" is primarily set in the aftermath of the cancellation of Rivers' late-night talk show "The Late Show", which coincided with her husband and show's producer Edgar Rosenberg's death by suicide.

The logline for the upcoming limited series is: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne... and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Carlson, a two-time Black List screenwriter, wrote "The Comeback Girl" as a spec script. The show is produced by Warner Bros Television, Atlas Entertainment and Berlanti Productions. Hahn will soon be seen in Apple TV's "The Shrink Next Door". She recently completed filming on Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2.

