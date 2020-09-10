Kevin Spacey has landed in more legal trouble. Anthony Rapp and another man have filed a lawsuit against Kevin alleging sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teenagers. Rapp had talked about the assault in 2017, which prompted many other alleged survivors of abuse from Spacey to come forward. This led to the downfall of the actor as he was ousted from House of Cards. Following the allegations, the actor also came out as gay, an act that many dismissed as a diversion stunt. In the fresh legal trouble, Rapp has told a supreme court in Manhattan about the assault. Kevin Spacey Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit with Late Accuser’s Estate.

When Rapp had first made the allegations publicly, Spacey said he did not remember the events, but apologised nevertheless. At the time of the alleged assault, Spacey was 25 and Rapp was 14. Now, Rapp has been joined by another man going by the initials CD, who says that Spacey engaged in sexual acts with him after inviting him over to his apartment. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

By December 2019, three people who had accused Kevin Spacey of sexual assault had died. One of the cases was dropped after the accuser's death. Spacey settled another with the estate of the accuser after his death. Another assault charge was dropped in Massachusettes after the alleged victim refused to testify. Ari Behn Commits Suicide: Third Kevin Spacey Sexual Harassment Accuser To Die in 2019.

Talking about taking the #MeToo movement forward, Rapp had said, "I know that it’s something that needs continued movement forward and I’m going to keep doing my best to be a part of the movement forward."

