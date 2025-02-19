The situation between Kevin Spacey and Guy Pearce flared following Pearce's revelation about his unsettling experience on the set of LA Confidential. During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Pearce, 57, accused Spacey, 65, of harassing him while filming the 1997 thriller. Pearce described Spacey as "quite an aggressive man" and clarified that, while he may have been a victim to some extent, his experience was not as severe as that of others who endured more egregious forms of abuse. Spacey, not pleased with the comments, has since fired back on X. Kevin Spacey Opens Up About His Home Foreclosure and Financial Struggles; Actor Says He Owes ‘Millions’ in Legal Fees (Watch Video).

Kevin Spacey Responds to Guy Pearce's Accusations

In a video statement, Kevin Spacey called out Guy Pearce for discussing their personal matters in public instead of resolving them privately. “Guy Pearce, I’ve now read the comments that you made about me, and while I would have preferred not to have to play this out in the media, you obviously have your own reasons for wanting to do exactly that," Spacey said. “You really want to know what my response is? Grow up," Spacey exclaimed, adding, “Did you also, by the way, tell the press that a year after we shot L.A. Confidential, you flew to Savannah, Georgia, while I was shooting Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, just to spend time with me. I mean, did you tell the press that, too? Or does that not fit into the victim narrative you have going?" A$AP Rocky Gun Assault Case: Rapper Found Not Guilty in Shooting Felony Trial.

Kevin Spacey Slams Guy Pearce

Grow up, Guy Pearce. You are not a victim. pic.twitter.com/33paGTj4Aq — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) February 18, 2025

Kevin Spacey further insinuated that Guy Pearce may have "led him on" during their time together. “I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me," Spacey remarked. Spacey also mocked Pearce for waiting 28 years to speak out, saying, "“Here you are now on a mission some 28 years later, after I’d been through hell and back to do what? Just in time to stop the bad guy, huh? Is that what’s going on here? What took you so long? Did your horse run out of gas? I mean, you want to have a conversation? I’m happy to do so. Any time, any place. We can even do it here, live on X if you like. I’ve got nothing to hide. But, guy, you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

For the unversed, since 2017, Spacey has denied sexual misconduct allegations, with his reputation lingering despite acquittals in the US and UK.

