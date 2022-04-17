Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's eight-year-old daughter North West hilariously called out her mother's homegrown vegetables on social media. In the clip, the Kim was seen showing off some freshly picked crops from her home garden. It included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets, reports aceshowbiz.com. Kim Kardashian Shares A Series Of Pictures With Pete Davidson And Makes Her Relationship With Him Official On Instagram.

You guys, we got some veggies and fruits from our garden," Kim said. "How cute!" While Kim was excited over her latest harvest, it wasn't the case for North, whom Kim shares with estranged husband Kanye West. North quipped off-camera, "They look disgusting."

Kim quickly hit back at her, saying, "They do not look disgusting!" She went on to say, "They're fresh veggies and fruits, and we're gonna make some amazing things this weekend with them. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, "You don't think the Easter Bunny needs carrots?"

She laughed at her daughter's honesty, writing: "Thanks North." This is not the first time for North to call out her famous mom. Prior to this, she criticised her mom for using a "different" voice on social media. She additionally exposed the reality TV star as a fake Olivia Rodrigo.

