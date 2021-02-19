Socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and estranged rapper husband Kanye West are headed for divorce but a source said it won't hamper his relationship with their children. Kim and Kanye have four children -- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3 -- and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm West, who is a year old.Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Go Separate Ways Has Sparked Funny Memes and Jokes! Hilarious Reactions on the Couple’s Reported Divorce Are Mean but Will Make You LOL Hard.

"He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that. He is no longer living at the house with Kim and the kids," the source said, according to eonline.com. Kim Kardashian Covers Herself With Pink Flowers for a Photoshoot, Calls It ‘Flower Power’ (View Post).

"When he sees the kids, he meets them elsewhere," another insider said. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 amid heavy media attention in Italy. The divorce is yet to be finalised.

