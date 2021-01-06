We just hope it is not true! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly over, and multiple sources told Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple. It seems like 2021 may have just made its first blow—the end of Kimye. However, Kim and Kanye have not publically commented on their separation, and you know who has? Twitter! Just like every other update from the Kardashian family receives tons of reactions, so did Kim and Kanye’s separation. Their decision to reportedly go separate ways has sparked funny memes and jokes; no one can ignore. The reactions on their reported divorce, are mean, but you will LOL hard because they are hilarious AF!

Kim and Kanye are one of the world’s most public couples. Things were not really going well for the couple, especially, after Kanye’s now-deleted tweet where he alleged the Kardashian family tried to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital and that he wanted a divorce. The pair have been living separately for a few months, and sources reported to media outlets that their marriage was in deep trouble for the last half of 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “done,” and has not been seen wearing her wedding ring.

While the couple is yet to make any official statements, fans have flood Twitter with their reactions. From Momager, Kris Jenner to sister Khloe, reacting to the pair’s reported divorce, the memes and jokes are so mean, yet side-splitting, that you cannot ignore.

Check Tweets:

Kris Jenner after leaking that Kim and Kanye are getting divorced pic.twitter.com/w1c5hJRPbX — beth♡ (@bethgrace532) January 5, 2021

LOL

kris jenner on the phone with hulu working out a deal to start filming a new reality show centered around kim and kanye’s divorce pic.twitter.com/qw1CTfXQoe — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 5, 2021

Hahahaha

BREAKING NEWS: “Kim and Kanye are calling it quits!” FANS OF KANYE’S OLD MUSIC: 👀 pic.twitter.com/Py5qsziZlF — insecure Al (@insecure_al) January 5, 2021

We Saw This Coming!

Every nba player rushing to dm Kim k after hearing She and Kanye are splitting pic.twitter.com/n3NxBtLaje — John (@iam_johnw) January 6, 2021

Really?

kim didn’t even vote for kanye during the presidential election, dont act like y’all didn’t see this coming eventually pic.twitter.com/mG5W0n3lvP — 𝐍® (@BARBlETHINGZ) January 6, 2021

Momager at Work!

Kris Jenner telling TMZ about Kim and Kanye’s divorce the second she hears about it: pic.twitter.com/Z2RcRQLan8 — CrabMilk (@MilkCrab) January 6, 2021

Could You Care Less?

News: Kim and Kanye are getting divorced. Me: pic.twitter.com/TfvnVB78Cs — RayThePurple (@RayThePurple) January 6, 2021

So Apt!

Page Six: Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce Me: pic.twitter.com/1iUbcN3kDZ — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 5, 2021

'Bible!'

PageSix: Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce Me: pic.twitter.com/AI7LxSKyoj — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) January 5, 2021

Kris Jenner Works Harder!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians really about to end in a cliffhanger with Kim and Kanye divorcing. Man the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner REALLY works harder. pic.twitter.com/RAqgGuDr4s — María Britto Farías (@MariaBrittoF) January 6, 2021

ROFL

Kris Jenner after leaking the Kim and Kanye divorce story pic.twitter.com/uM8P5K37bu — Robert Tremont Morgan (@BravoByBob1) January 5, 2021

We Hope Not!

Kris Jenner after leaking the Kim/Kanye story... that’s show biz baby pic.twitter.com/OVD6Wy1s4N — Kimberly (@Kim__Campbell) January 6, 2021

Can't Even

so apparently Kim is getting a divorce with Kanye pic.twitter.com/UyinPB1kOC — ivan 🧚 (@ukrhoe) January 5, 2021

The couple married in May, 2014 and have four adorable kids—North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 1. Aside from the funny tweets, we hope that the pair sort out their differences and get back together. No matter, what choices, they make, they surely have the full support of their followers. Let us give them their personal spaces they deserve while they make their decision.

