Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi on a Family Outing (View Pic)

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott reunited to take their adorable little girl Stormi for some family fun. According to TMZ, on Sunday the couple were seen getting along well as they ventured out at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills for a family outing with their daughter. Valentine’s Day 2020: Kylie Jenner Picks a Red Hot Outfit As She Gets Ready for a V- Day Party.

A witness told TMZ that Kylie and Travis did not rent the place out, instead, the family just rolled up like regular customers. However, they did bounce around in a VIP area of Sky High Sports. Kylie Jenner’s Adorable Instagram Post for Daughter Stormi’s 2nd Birthday Will Melt Your Heart.

Later the trio spotted to get some frozen treats from Afters Ice Cream. Kylie and Travis were spotted at their daughter's massive second birthday party earlier this month.