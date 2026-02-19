Janarious Mykel Wheeler, the Jacksonville-based rapper known professionally as Lil Poppa, has died at the age of 25. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Wheeler was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Tom Noonan, ‘Manhunter’ and ‘RoboCop 2’ Actor, Dies at 74.

Rapper Lil Poppa Passes Away

Authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. The Medical Examiner’s Office stated that the matter remains under active investigation, a standard procedure for sudden deaths occurring outside of a hospital setting.

Who Was Lil Poppa?

Lil Poppa was considered a rising star in the "melodic pain" rap subgenre, known for his vulnerable storytelling and soulful hooks. He signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) in 2022 following the success of his Under Investigation mixtape series.

His most recent studio album, Almost Normal Again, was released in August 2025 and featured collaborations with artists like Yungeen Ace and Mozzy. Just days before his passing, on February 13, he released a new single titled "Out of Town Bae," which he had been actively promoting.

Industry and Community Reaction

The news of Wheeler's death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from the hip-hop community. Fellow Jacksonville artists and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of a performer many described as a "hometown legend."

At the time of his death, Wheeler had several professional commitments on the horizon, including a scheduled performance at The Fillmore in New Orleans on March 21. Representatives for CMG have not yet issued a formal public statement regarding the loss of their artist.

Personal Life and Legacy

Born on March 18, 2000, in Jacksonville, Florida, Wheeler began his music career in 2018. Beyond his professional success, which included over 247 million streams on Spotify, Wheeler often spoke openly about his personal challenges, including his lifelong battle with sickle cell anaemia. Iconic Hollywood Actor Robert Duvall Dies: Know About His Life and Movies.

He is survived by his parents, his girlfriend, Toie Roberts, and their three-year-old son. Family members have requested privacy as they wait for the results of the official autopsy and toxicology reports, which are expected to take several weeks.

