Country-based Grammy-winning band Lady Antebellum has dropped 'Antebellum' from its name and will go by Lady A, moving forward. In a statement that band members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood issued on Twitter, they informed the world that they had dropped Antebellum from their name considering the term is associated with slavery and also in the wake of the on-going Black Lives Matter protests all over the US and world. Abhay Deol Believes Black Lives Matter Movement Is for Equality, Actor Mentions the Problem with All Lives Matter Initiative.

In the humble statement, the band revealed that the step to undertake the name change had been taken after a lot of introspection, discussion and 'honest conversations' with 'Black friends and colleagues'. They also revealed that as their fans had started referring to their band as Lady A from the beginning itself, they would go with this name henceforth. Netflix Curates 'Black Lives Matter' Collection of Movies, TV Shows, Documentaries.

Check Out Their Post Below:

They also went on to add that the work 'Antebellum' had come into existence for their band because they had taken their first photos of the band in an 'Antebellum style home' and that they hadn't meant to ever disrespect or disregard anybody's feelings. Fourth of July: Songs By Lady Gaga, Halsey, Beyonce, Fall Out Boy, Lenny Kravitz And More That Ring Perfectly For This Day!.

Admitting that despite it not being their intention ever, they had caused pain and hence took the call to make this change. They also answered before people could pose the question of 'why did you not think of this before' and stated, "We can make no excuse for our lateness to this realisation. What we can do is acknowledge it, turn from it and take action." Well said guys!! We're sure fans and others all over the world appreciate this gesture. ACM Awards Complete Winners List: Keith Urban, Dan + Shay And Kacey Musgraves Win Big!.

The Black Lives Matter protests came into being after the horrific killing of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd, who was in handcuffs with hands bound behind his back and even told the officer, "I can't breathe," before he passed away. His death was declared a homicide and the 4 officers who were present at the time of Floyd's death were charged.

