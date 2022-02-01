Black History Month is observed annually in February to learn and share about the feat and history of Black people. The month is also referred to as African- American month and it has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada. The month of February was chosen for promoting and making general people aware of the achievements and struggles of the Black people worldwide. Moreover, the month coincides with the birthdates of both former US President Abraham Lincoln and social reformer Frederick Douglass.

Why Is Black History Month Celebrated?

Due to a growing awareness of Black identity and civil rights movements by the late 1960s, Nigro History Week was celebrated by mayors in cities across the country. The idea of the special week was announced by historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASAALH) was announced in the United States. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month. In his speech, President Ford urged Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history”.

Theme Of Black History Month 2022

Every year, a theme is chosen by the ASAALH. The theme for 2022 is "Black Health and Wellness", which explores the nuances of health and wellness in the Black community. The month's event will also examine how healthcare has often underserved the Black community.

Significance Of The Black History Month

For Black people, the Month offers an opportunity to showcase and reflect their accomplishments and activism. Initially, Black History Month was a way of educating youth, and students about Black and African-Americans' contributions. As such stories are largely neglected and are not a part of the national narratives. Recently, the month has been observed in Ireland, and the United Kingdom as well.

