Arianna Delane, the four-year-old grand-niece of George Floyd, was shot at while she was sleeping on her bed on New Year’s Day. Her father alleged that it was a targeted attack.

Arianna was one of the two children and four adults sleeping on the second floor of their apartment in south Houston, Texas. The incident occurred around 3 am. Pulitzer Award 2021: Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded George Floyd's Arrest, Wins Pulitzer

Arianna was rushed to the hospital after the attack and is recovering now after emergency surgery for a punctured lung and liver. She also suffered three broken ribs.

“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I saw the blood and I realised my four-year-old daughter was really hit,” Arianna’s father Derrick Delane told ABC 13 Houston. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep,” he added.

Houston police said they were trying to find out the possible motive of the firing and if the girl or other family members were targeted.

Arianna’s father, however, maintained that it was a targeted shooting but did not elaborate. “Why would my house get shot at?” he said. “My daughter doesn’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As a father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”

The family said cops did not arrive until 7 am and accused the police of a delayed response.

Troy Finner, Houston’s police chief, said that an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched into the alleged late response.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation,” he said. “I ask the city to continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.”

Following the killing of her great uncle George Floyd, Arianna accompanied her family members to several Black Lives Matter protests.

Derek Chauvin, who had been a Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for the brutal murder in May 2020. In a video, Chauvin was seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison for Killing George Floyd

Arianna’s grandmother LaTonya is George Floyd’s sister.

Derrick said his daughter wants to become a dancer or cheerleader. “I hope she is able to fulfil her dreams after her recovery,” he said. “She’s healing very fast. The last time I checked on her she was breathing on her own. She was doing really great,” he added.

