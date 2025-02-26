February 26, 2025, Special Days: February 26, 2025, is packed with diverse celebrations worldwide. It marks Maha Shivaratri, a Hindu festival honouring Lord Shiva, and Kuwait Liberation Day, commemorating Kuwait’s liberation from Iraqi occupation in 1991. Social awareness is highlighted with Black Lives Matter Day 2025. It’s also a day to embrace the moment with Carpe Diem Day and challenge linguistic skills on International Tongue Twister Contest Day. Sports enthusiasts look forward to the Launceston Cup, while food lovers enjoy National Pistachio Day. Lastly, creativity thrives on Tell a Fairy Tale Day, inspiring storytelling and imagination. There are several famous February 26 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Maha Shivaratri Kuwait Liberation Day Black Lives Matter Day 2025 Carpe Diem Day International Tongue Twister Contest Day Launceston Cup National Pistachio Day Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Famous February 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Shaktikanta Das Sriti Jha Manmohan Desai (1937-1994) Bajrang Punia Sehban Azim Payal Dev Hari Teja Pravesh Rana Manmohan Krishna (1922-1990) Johnny Cash (1932-2003) Teresa Palmer Victor Hugo Max Martin Ole Gunnar Solskjær

