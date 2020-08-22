Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged for fraud and bribery related offenses in March 2019 in a nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal. On August 21, 2020, the couple was sentenced to spend months in prison and the sentence was imposed by US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton. Lori has been sentenced to serve two months in prison, whereas her husband Mossimo has been sentenced to spend five months behind the bars. Actress Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Agree To Plead Guilty In University Scam Case.

The prison sentence was imposed on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli after the couple admitted that they had participated in the college admissions bribery scandal to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. The prison sentence was consistent with the terms of the plea deal that the fashion designer had struck in May. Apart from been sentenced, Mossimo has also been ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. On the other hand, Lori has to pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service. Hollywood Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin Charged in the Biggest College Admissions Cheating Scandal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among 50 people arrested last year in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” that rocked the word of higher education. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, both the hearings took place via Zoom video conference.

