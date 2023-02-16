There is no denying that Mahershala Ali is one of the best actors working today. A true talent in every sense of the word, Ali is someone who knows how to deliver an interesting performance and capture the audience’s attention at the same time. He can be funny, intense and a loving figure, and that is what makes him such a diverse actor and fun one as well to witness on screen. Mahershala Ali Birthday Special: From Moonlight to Green Book, 5 Must Watch Movies of the Oscar Winning Actor!

Mahershala Ali has always been gravitated towards roles that seem like a huge challenge. From his brilliant performance in Moonlight to playing a Marvel villain in Luke Cage, Ali constantly knows how to be the best part of the projects he stars in. So, to celebrate Mahershala Ali’s 49th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best performances.

Aaron Davis (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

While Ali doesn’t really have that much of screentime in this animated flick, he still showcases great voice acting chops. An uncle to Miles who offers him some good life advice while being a supervillain behind his back, Ali’s turn as Aaron Davis was an entertaining one.

Cottonmouth (Luke Cage)

Playing another Marvel villain, Ali made the Luke Cage show an entertaining riot. A great villain who is killed off extremely early (still salty about that), Cottonmouth was a perfect use of his talents. Power hungry and intense, it didn’t get better than this.

Don Shirley (Green Book)

Portraying the real-life musician Don Shirley in Green Book, Mahershala Ali made for a fun protagonist. A great chemistry with Viggo Mortensen’s Frank, this is a comedy-drama that surely thrived on their banter, and it definitely worked.

Wayne Hays (True Detective Season Three)

Season three of True Detective saw Ali tap into a much more intense side of him. Portraying Wayne Hays, a detective who has one of the best characters arcs in TV history, Ali’s performance here is nothing short of outstanding. He truly shines in the role here.

Juan (Moonlight)

Perhaps Ali’s most emotionally charged role yet, his take on Juan is his best work to date. Having a limited screen time and still stealing the entire movie, he plays a drug dealer who has to become a father figure to a child, and Ali completely nails that aspect of the character. Marvel's Blade Starring Mahershala Ali Ropes In 71 Fame Yann Demange as the Director.

With Mahershala Ali set to play Blade in the MCU, we can’t wait to see his take on the character and deliver another amazing performance to us. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

