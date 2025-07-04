In 1993, Steven Spielberg made cinematic history with Jurassic Park - a film that turned dinosaurs into household names and rekindled global fascination with the extinct reptiles. Fast forward to 2025, the franchise has grown into two full trilogies and a standalone sequel, Jurassic World Rebirth, bringing the total to seven films (excluding the Netflix animated shows). ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: Thrills Aplenty in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Adventure, but Spark Has Long Gone Fossilised!

Jurassic World Rebirth, released in theatres on July 4, 2025, is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. It serves as a follow-up to the 2022 film Jurassic World: Dominion, although it launches a fresh storyline. But is it better than its predecessors? Does it recapture the magic of Spielberg’s original?

In this feature, we rank all the Jurassic Park/World films from worst to best - though the choice for the top spot might be as predictable as greedy executives getting devoured by dinosaurs.

7. Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion was supposed to end both trilogies with a bang by uniting the protagonists of the original and reboot series. Unfortunately, their combined presence felt underused in a film weighed down by a messy, directionless screenplay. Surprisingly, the plot focused more on genetically modified locusts than dinosaurs, robbing the title of any real meaning. While it did offer a few entertaining action sequences, the film ultimately fizzled out rather than roared.

6. Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park III suffers most from the absence of Spielberg’s visionary direction, as Joe Johnston replaces him as the director. Like Rebirth, it opts for a smaller-scale story, which isn’t inherently a flaw. Bringing back Sam Neill’s Alan Grant was a smart move, but pairing him with the irritating Kirby family dragged the film down. While it had standout scenes - like the birdcage sequence - the movie felt more like a studio cash grab than a true continuation of the saga. Sam Neill Cast in 'Godzilla X Kong' Sequel: 'Jurassic Park' Star Joins Kaitlyn Dever and Jack O'Connell for Upcoming Monsterverse Film.

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

To its credit, Fallen Kingdom aimed to shake things up - destroying Isla Nublar and placing dinosaurs on the brink of extinction again. Director JA Bayona, known for The Orphanage and The Impossible, brings a horror-tinged flair, especially in chilling sequences like the prologue and the terrifying Indoraptor reveal. But the screenplay is riddled with implausible moments, and much of the film’s huge promises get relegated to the epilogue. Also, teasing Jeff Goldblum’s return only to give him a cameo felt like a bait-and-switch.

4. Jurassic World Rebirth

Gareth Edwards’ Rebirth is certainly a step up from Dominion and Fallen Kingdom - it knows exactly what it wants to be: a pulpy monster survival thriller with some solid dino action. Unfortunately, it stumbles when trying to replicate the awe and nostalgia of the original Jurassic Park. Its shortcomings only highlight how far the franchise has strayed from its roots. A passable watch, but not enough to reignite your love for the series.

3. Jurassic World

Fourteen years after Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World revived the franchise in grand fashion. Though not as brilliant as the original, it delivered on spectacle. The plot had its fair share of logical gaps, and some deaths felt gratuitous. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters lacked the charisma of the original trio - Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm - and the idea of trained raptors raised eyebrows. Still, it had an undeniable popcorn-movie appeal, and with the late Irrfan Khan in the cast, there’s a personal bias at play too.

2. The Lost World: Jurassic Park

You may be surprised to see The Lost World ranked so high - but hear me out. Sure, it didn't live up to the original. The San Diego sequence felt tacked on, and some characters (like Julianne Moore’s Dr Sarah Harding) made baffling choices. Yet, Spielberg still delivered some edge-of-your-seat moments - especially the T-Rex trailer ambush and the suspenseful raptor hunt through the tall grass. Despite its flaws, it's a solid survival adventure with that classic Spielberg touch.

1. Jurassic Park

No surprises here. Jurassic Park is a cinematic masterpiece that continues to stand the test of time. Its scientific themes remain relevant, and its blend of practical animatronics and CGI still feels revolutionary. The characters, the tension-filled dinosaur encounters, and John Williams' iconic score all contribute to its legendary status. The fact that Spielberg directed this thrilling summer blockbuster in the same year as the harrowing Schindler’s List only underscores his unparalleled talent.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

