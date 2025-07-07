Jurassic World Rebirth, the standalone sequel to Jurassic World: Dominion (2022) and the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, released in theatres on June 4, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in the lead roles. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: Thrills Aplenty in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Adventure, but Spark Has Long Gone Fossilised!

Despite waning critical acclaim, Jurassic Park remains one of the most consistent box office performers in Hollywood history - and the streak continues with Jurassic World Rebirth.

The film stormed the global box office with an opening weekend haul of USD 318 million. This strong debut immediately propelled Jurassic World Rebirth into the ninth spot among 2025’s highest-grossing films, overtaking even Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1, which released just a week earlier.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 (Worldwide)

1. Ne Zha 2 - USD 1.9 billion

2. Lilo & Stitch - USD 972.7 million

3. A Minecraft Movie - USD 954.9 million

4. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - USD 576.1 million

5. How to Train Your Dragon - USD 516.9 million

6. Captain America: Brave New World - USD 415.1 million

7. Thunderbolts* - USD 381.9 million

8. Sinners - USD 364.8 million

9. Jurassic World Rebirth - USD 318.3 million*

10. F1 - USD 293.6 million

While the Chinese hit Ne Zha 2 has crossed the coveted USD 1 billion mark, no other film has managed to achieve the same feat in the first half of 2025. Could Jurassic World Rebirth be the next? And more importantly, is it already a hit? Box Office: Scarlett Johansson Becomes Highest-Grossing Lead Star Thanks to ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, but Tom Cruise Holds a Special Record!

The Budget of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

According to reports, Jurassic World Rebirth was made on a budget of USD 180 million. For the film to break even, it needs to gross more than USD 450 million. Judging by its impressive opening, that figure may be surpassed within the week, potentially making the film a global box office hit.

The real question now is whether it can replicate the billion-dollar success of the previous Jurassic World entries. While critics haven’t been kind to the movie, audiences seem to have embraced the dino-thriller. However, its momentum may be challenged by James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman, set to release worldwide on July 11. If Gunn’s reboot receives strong reviews and positive word-of-mouth, it could dominate the box office until The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on July 25. From ‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, Ranking All Dino Movies in Franchise From Worst to Best.

All 'Jurassic Park Movies Ranked by Global Box Office

1. Jurassic World (2015) – USD 1.67 billion

2. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) – USD 1.31 billion

3. Jurassic Park (1993) – USD 1.1 billion

4. Jurassic World Dominion (2022) – USD 1 billion

5. The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – USD 618 million

6. Jurassic Park III (2001) – USD 368 million

7. Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) – USD 318 million (newly released)

Jurassic World Rebirth may not have won over critics, but its box office performance proves there's still plenty of bite left in the franchise. With strong audience turnout and a massive global fanbase, it has the potential to become one of 2025’s biggest earners, provided it can hold its ground against upcoming superhero blockbusters.

