The latest instalment of the iconic Jurassic World franchise, titled Jurassic World Rebirth, has kicked off its theatrical journey. The sci-fi thriller, directed by Gareth Edwards, stars Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali in lead roles. The film officially hit the big screens on July 5, but fans in India got to see it a day earlier, on July 4. The movie takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, where humans are finding ways to survive alongside dinosaurs. According to reports, Jurassic World Rebirth has fallen victim to piracy. The movie, which was released in theatres on Friday (July 4), has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x, and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie Review: Thrills Aplenty in Scarlett Johansson’s Dino Adventure, but Spark Has Long Gone Fossilised! (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a move has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyberceel. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Metro In Dino’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’:

Jurassic World Rebirth is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The movie is bankrolled by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).