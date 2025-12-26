Los Angeles, December 25: Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has a reason to rejoice as she has made a gain in a lawsuit over her hit song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’. The singer has been locked in legal issues over the smash festive hit since 2023 after she was first sued by two songwriters over the 1994 track, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Songwriters Andy Stone and Troy Powers, of Vince Vance & The Valiants, claimed she had ripped off their 1989 song, which had the same name. The duo launched a lawsuit against Mariah Carey, 56, demanding compensation to the tune of $20 million. As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, a judge ultimately dismissed the case, but the legal drama has continued, and the singer seems set to benefit from the next stage. The judge of the case has ordered that the Vince Vance & The Valiants musicians pay compensation to the Grammy-winning artiste. Mariah Carey to Receive 'Video Vanguard Award' at 2025 MTV VMAs, Set to Perform After 20 Years.

As per TMZ, Mariah has been awarded $92,303.20 in sanctions. While Complex reports that the judge argued Stone and Powers's lawsuit lacked merit and "determined there was good reason to stop people from filing baseless lawsuits”> Within the court documents shared online, Stone argued that the Vince Vance & The Valiants song titled ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ had "extensive airplay" during the 1993 festive season, which was argued as significant as this was the year before Carey released her version. MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga Dominates With Four Awards, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande Follow Close Behind – Full Winners List From the Star-Studded Night.

Her latest legal win comes just as her festive track broke another record. Billboard declared that the singer has hit a milestone of spending her 100th week at Number 1 on the Hot 100 after her 1994 song returned to the top of the chart. The track, along with 18 other songs including ‘Visions of Love’, ‘Emotions’, ‘Touch My Body’ and ‘My All’, was at Number 1 for 100 weeks combined. While ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ is a record breaker in itself, as it has the longest leading Number 1 spot on the Billboard.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

