The MTV Video Music Awards hosted a music gala at the New York Arena on Sunday, which featured performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin and others, reported Variety. Lady Gaga was the top winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, with four honours in a show, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter, who are tied for the second-most with three each, according to the outlet. MTV VMAs 2025 Winners List: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Rose, Ariana Grande Win Big; Performances, New Fan-Voted Awards From the Unforgettable Night (View Posts)

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter Shine at MTV VMAs 2025

Grande's three wins included Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead. Grande also had a big look on the telecast while presenting the Video Vanguard Award to Mariah Carey, reported Variety. Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album for Short n' Sweet and Best Visual Effects for Manchild. As for the performance, the singer Sabrina Carpenter used her performance of her song Tears during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards to advocate for transgender rights, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MTV VMAs 2025 Winners Lists

Doechii's Anxiety bagged the VMA for Best Hip Hop, while Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Pop Artist at the event. Here is a complete list of the winners of the MTV VMA 2025. MTV VMAs 2025: BLACKPINK’s Rose Wins Song of the Year for Her Viral Hit ‘APT’, K-Pop Star Dedicates the Award to Her 16-Year-Old Self in Emotional Speech (Watch Video)

Video of the Year: Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Best Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Best Hip-Hop: Doechii - Anxiety

Best Rock: Coldplay - All My Love

Best Latin: Shakira - Soltera

Best Long Form Video: Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Video for Good: Charli XCX - Guess ft. Billie Eilish

Best Direction: Lady Gaga - Abracadabra'

Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Best Editing: Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Best Choreography: Doechii - Anxiety

Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Best Group: Blackpink

Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Best Pop: Ariana Grande - Brighter Days Ahead

Best Album: Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

MTV Push Performance of the Year: Katseye - Touch

Song of the Year: Rose & Bruno Mars - Apt.

Best Afrobeats: Tyla - Push 2 Start

Best K-Pop: Lisa Featuring Doja Cat & Raye - Born Again

Best Country: Megan Moroney - Am I Okay?

Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Song of the Summer: Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

Best Alternative: Sombr - Back to Friends

Best R&B: Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous

Best New Artist: Alex Warren

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Mariah Carey

Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin

The MTV VMAs 2025 were held at New York's UBS Arena on Sunday.