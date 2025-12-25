Viral ‘Santa in Red Sleigh’ Video Goes Viral Again, Know History and Origins (Photo Credits: X/@rawsalerts)

New York, December 25: A video has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing Santa Claus on a red sleigh in the sky over several US cities on Christmas (December 25). On Christmas Eve, citizens across multiple cities in the US, including San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, and Chicago, reported sightings of a "Mysterious man in a red sleigh".

Every December, similar viral videos claiming Santa Claus sightings in the sky resurface or go viral on social media platforms, awestruck audiences with alleged videos of a red sleigh pulled by reindeer soaring over cities worldwide. The same video, showing a man in a red sleigh sweeping across the US skies, has been going viral every year since 2022. Christmas 2025 Celebrations: PM Narendra Modi Joins Christmas Prayers at Cathedral Church in Delhi, Extends Message of Peace and Harmony (See Pics and Video).

Santa Claus Spotted in US?

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands are reporting a Mysterious Sightings of a Man in a Red Sleigh that has been Spotted Soaring Over Multiple Cities Across the Nation 📌#UnitedStates | #USA At Rawsalerts, we are currently receiving thousands possibly millions of reports of multiple… pic.twitter.com/AANB2hk5ED — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2025

Video of Santa Claus Over US Cities Had Gone Viral in 2024 Too

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands are reporting a Mysterious Sightings of a Man in Red Sleigh has been Spotted Soaring Over Multiple Cities Across the Nation 📌#UnitedStates | #USA At Rawsalerts, we are currently receiving thousands possibly millions of reports of multiple sightings of… pic.twitter.com/eF6hZx5coD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2024

In 2023 As Well

#BREAKING : Mystery or technology A man in a red sleigh has been spotted flying over multiple cities across the United States We are getting multiple reports of sightings of SantaClaus he has been spotted flying over multiple cities across The USA.#SantaClaus #redsleigh… pic.twitter.com/f9GrFtYhEe — mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) December 25, 2023

Also in 2022

🚨#BREAKING: A Man in a red sleigh has been spotted flying over multiple cities 📌#UnitedStates We are getting reports of multiple sightings of Santa Claus as he has been spotted flying over multiple cities across the United States! As he delivers gifts to millions of people pic.twitter.com/07QzalGDRq — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 25, 2022

Santa Claus and Christmas: History and Origins

The legend of Santa Claus originated with Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century Greek bishop famous for secret gift-giving. While the historical figure travelled on foot, the "flying" imagery seen in Christmas 2025 viral videos was popularised by 19th-century American literature.

Washington Irving first imagined Santa in a flying wagon, but it was the 1821 poem "Old Santeclaus with Much Delight" that introduced the iconic sleigh and reindeer, transitioning the figure from a religious icon to a magical folk hero. Christmas 2025 Celebration: Festive Spirit Lights Up Northeast; Festivities Peak in Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya.

The global image of Santa’s flying sleigh was solidified by Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem, "A Visit from St. Nicholas." This work gave the world the eight original flying reindeer and the specific "over the rooftop" flight path that modern CGI and drone displays emulate today. This literary shift turned a regional Dutch Sinterklaas tradition into a universal holiday legend, creating the visual blueprint that continues to dominate social media trends nearly two centuries later.

