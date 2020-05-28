Martin Scorsese Films a Short Film About His Lockdown Experience for BBC

Martin Scorsese (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hollywood maestro Martin Scorsese has made a short film reflecting upon his lockdown experience in New York. "What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances," Scorsese said. "It is essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can," he added. The 77-year-old director has made the self-shot short film for the BBC series "Lockdown Culture With Mary Beard", reports variety.com.

Through the series, Beard examines the links between risk, culture and creativity. "Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series. We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock's 'The Wrong Man'," Beard said. "But what's really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again afresh through the lens of our current predicament.

I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere. And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale," she added. The series will also feature director Lee Daniels, who will explain why the lockdown in Hollywood could be a radical creative opportunity for filmmakers.