Matt Damon and His Family Is Isolated in a Small Irish Town Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Here’s Why

Matt Damon (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actor Matt Damon is spending his lockdown period amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a small Irish town. It is now being reported that he got stuck in the town while he was working on "The Last Duel", and he is making the most of it. Damon along with his wife, Luciana, and their three children are currently self-isolating in a house in Dalkey, Ireland, a town with a population of 8,000. According to The New York Times, Damon was spending time in the Irish village during the nearby production of his forthcoming drama, "The Last Duel", reports etonline.com.

The period drama also stars Ben Affleck, who also wrote the script with Damon and Nicole Holofcener. The film is being directed by Ridley Scott. The production of the film has been suspended due to the pandemic. However, the "Contagion" star and his family apparently decided to stay at their residence in Dalkey instead of returning home to their multi-million dollar penthouse in New York.

According to reports, locals have taken to playfully referring to the actor as Matt O'Damon, and he is living a remarkably low-key life in the town. It's unclear when or if Damon and his family plan to return to the US.