She has sleek hair, a delicate figure and flawless features, but she is not real. Vogue has featured AI models in its August print edition for the first time in history. The latest issue of Vogue has actress Anne Hathaway on the cover, and a Guess advert inside featured a flawless blonde model showing off a striped maxi dress and a floral playsuit from the brand’s summer collection. In small print in a corner, the ad further revealed that the model was created using AI. The Internet is not happy about the decision. Readers and social media users took to X (formerly Twitter) and even flooded Vogue’s August print Instagram post, showing their displeasure over the AI model. The fashion magazine is under fire and the backlash doesn’t seem to die anytime soon.

Vogue AI-Generated Controversy

Vogue recently released its August print issue, featuring Anne Hathaway on the cover. With images and videos emerging, the actress reprising her role as Andy Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada sequel, the actress gracing the front cover of the fashion magazine sparked discussions online. But what took readers by surprise was the Guess advert. The two-page spread, an ad for Guess’ summer collection, is in the fashion bible’s August print edition.

Vogue's August Issue Features Anne Hathaway

However, including an AI model on Vogue has sparked significant controversy, with some claiming it threatens diversity in fashion and reinforces already unattainable beauty standards. Others say it calls into question the future of real models. According to reports, London-based AI marketing agency Seraphinne Vallora created the AI model images. The Vogue spread featured summery photos of a blonde model wearing a floral playsuit and a striped maxi dress. There’s also a subtle disclaimer in a corner that the images are AI-generated. William Shakespeare’s Letter to Wife Anne Hathaway Unearthed After Centuries, Offering New Insight Into The Bard’s Marriage and Life in London.

This Is How Internet Reacted To Anne Hathaway's Vogue August Edition

Internet Isn't Happy!

Was not prepared to learn that @voguemagazine is beginning to use AI models in their August issues. pic.twitter.com/U67g6QI0dB — dojaluver 🪐 (@dojaluverr) July 24, 2025

Readers Call Out Vogue!

AI MODELS, MODELS!! IN VOGUE,THE VOGUE MAGAZINE!! ANNA WINTOR PLEASE GO BACKKK .Like your that lazy you can't call models for a photoshoot for VOGUE LIKE. AND ITS ANNE HATHAWAY ON THE COVER GURL. I can't pic.twitter.com/Y1n6E3iiqG — ⋆˚࿔Swan 𝜗𝜚˚⋆ (@Pr1nc3778712) July 24, 2025

Vogue Under Fire

Vogue - August issue has stirred backlash for featuring AI-generated models Simulacra and Simulation pic.twitter.com/Z6xRjcwuf4 — R Marx (@MarxRobby) July 25, 2025

Vogue AI Model Goes Viral

In August's print edition of Vogue, a Guess advert features a flawless blonde model showing off a striped maxi dress and a floral playsuit from the brand's summer collection. In small print in one corner, the ad reveals that she was created using AI. pic.twitter.com/nlNw4r6Kws — The Inner Circle Trading Group DP David Prince (@epictrades1) July 28, 2025

Vogue's AI Model Sparks Debate

🤖 Vogue’s AI Model Sparks Debate: Progress or Peril? 👗 • First in Fashion: Guess’s AI-generated model appears in Vogue’s print edition - an industry first (labeled in small print) • Controversy: Critics say it undermines diversity gains (e.g., plus-size, trans models)… pic.twitter.com/LbUfvs7TjG — Network Axis Group (@NetAxisGroup) July 28, 2025

Here's the Full Video of Vogue's August Edition

Vogue’s August issue has begun to use “AI models” instead of human models for some of their photoshoots. pic.twitter.com/zjcwe4hNr3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2025

Vogue is iconic in the fashion world. Using AI-generated visuals, even in ads, signals a shift in how high fashion may represent beauty and storytelling. The controversy further highlights how fast AI adoption in creative industries collides with expectations around authenticity, diversity and ethical labour practices in fashion.

