Hollywood icon Robert Redford, best known for his roles in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were and Barefoot in the Park, died at the age of 89. The American actor-director and two-time Oscar winner died in his sleep at his Utah home on Tuesday (September 16). The news of his passing was confirmed by his publicist and Roger & Cown PMK CEO Cindi Berger to the New York Times. Further details regarding the cause of his death have not been revealed yet. Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

Following the news of his demise, social media was flooded with condolences for Robert Redford, as celebrities and fans of the movie icon expressed their affection for the late cinema legend. Among them were Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep. Even US President Donald Trump shared his condolences after learning about Robert’s passing.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep & Other Hollywood Stars Mourn Robert Redford’s Passing

Actress Meryl Streep, who starred opposite Robert Redford in the 1985 film, Out of Africa, mourned his passing and said, "One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace, my lovey friend."

Barbra Streisand, who appeared opposite Redford in the 1973 film The Way We Were, took to her Instagram and remembered the actor in a long note. She wrote, "Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy. We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.

Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting— and one of the finest actors ever. The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings. He was one of a kind, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him. #RobertRedford," she said.

Barbra Streisand Remembers Robert Redford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand)

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio also took to his Instagram and shared a post in honour of Redford. He wrote, "Actor, activist, passionate environmentalist, and champion of the arts. His unwavering commitment to protecting our planet and inspiring change matched his immense talent. His impact will endure for generations to come."

Leonardo DiCaprio Pays Tribute to Robert Redford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio)

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese also remembered the late Robert Redford and called him a "unique artistes, in front and behind the camera." He said, "He was a dedicated member of The Film Foundation board and he gave the world of American cinema something irreplaceable and lasting with Sundance. It saddens me to know that I won't be seeing him again. I'll never forget my time with him."

Filmmaker James Gunn also paid tribute to Redford on Instagram and wrote,"I grew up with his movies: his quiet, unforced performances and ever-present grace. He was THE movie star, and will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace, Robert."

James Gunn Pays Tribute to Robert Redford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman shared a still from his film An Unfinished Life with Robert Redford and penned, "There are certain people you know that you’re going to click with. After working with Robert Redford on Brubaker in 1980, we instantly became friends. Working with him again in An Unfinished Life was a dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend."

Morgan Freeman Shares His Fond Memories of Robert Redford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Freeman (@morganfreeman)

US President Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Robert Redford

US President Donald Trump was informed about Robert Redford's passing outside the White House just before he was leaving for a state visit to the United Kingdom. In a clip posted on X, Trump was surprised to hear about the Oscar winner's passing, saying, "Oh, he did? Wow." When the reporter told the US president that he had passed away in his sleep, Trump replied, "Good way to go, I guess."

Trump went on to say, "Robert Redford was great. He had a series of years that he was... there was nobody better." When reporters asked him about his favourite Redford film, Trump said, "Well, you have a lot of them. I'd say he had seven to eight great movies." Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: From Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni, List of World Leaders Who Extended Birthday Greetings to Prime Minister of India.

Donald Trump Reacts to Robert Redford’s Passing

REPORTER: Robert Redford passed away today TRUMP: Oh he did? Wow REPORTER: In his sleep at his home TRUMP: Well, that's a good way to go I guess pic.twitter.com/SOBt2UkeON — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2025

Beyond acting and filmmaking, Robert Redford founded the Sundance Institute in 1981 and became an environmental activist, joining the Natural Resources Defence Council as a trustee in 1975.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like . While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).