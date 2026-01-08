Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has created a new benchmark at the Indian box office by emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. According to official figures shared by the makers, the Ranveer Singh-led film has collected INR 831.40 crore net in India, overtaking the previous record held by the Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The milestone was achieved after the film’s Day 33 earnings added INR 5.70 crore net to its total.

Jio Studios Shares Post on X - See Post

Makers Announce Record-Breaking Milestone

Confirming the achievement, the production team released a statement celebrating the historic feat. "History has been rewritten. With Tuesday's collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success," the statement read. The Hindi version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, had earlier held the record with INR 830 crore net collections.

Consistent Box Office Performance

Dhurandhar has maintained a strong and steady run since its release, driven by consistent footfalls and positive audience interest. The film earned INR 218 crore in its opening week, followed by INR 261.50 crore in week two, Rs 189.30 crore in week three, and INR 115.70 crore in week four. It added INR 35.80 crore during its fifth weekend and continued to post stable weekday collections, eventually pushing its total past the INR 831 crore mark. Industry observers attribute the performance to the film’s gripping narrative and sustained word-of-mouth traction. With this achievement, Dhurandhar has surpassed several recent Hindi blockbusters. Apart from overtaking Pushpa 2 (Hindi), other top performers include Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which collected INR 643 crore, and the horror-comedy Stree 2, which earned INR 627 crore at the Indian box office.

About 'Dhurandhar'

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller centered on covert intelligence operations set against major geopolitical and terror-related events. The storyline references incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A significant portion of the narrative unfolds in Lyari, Karachi, a region historically associated with gang conflicts. The film has generated polarised reactions from critics and audiences, while maintaining strong commercial momentum. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in collaboration with Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Jio Studios). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).