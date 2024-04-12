Actress Priyanka Chopra has praised Indian-origin British actor-filmmaker Dev Patel for his impressive debut as a director with Monkey Man. Priyanka took to Instagram stories and gave a shout-out to Patel and the film's cast, including Sikandar Kher and Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress wrote: “Bravo #DevPatel What an impressive debut!”. Monkey Man Review: Fans Hail Dev Patel's Performance in the Thriller, Laud His Talent As Storyteller.

Priyanka also tagged Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and producer Jordan Peele. The film also stars Sharlto Copley, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others. The action thriller follows the journey of a young man, portrayed by Dev Patel, who embarks on a mission to seek justice for his mother's death caused by corrupt leaders. Monkey Man Review: First Reactions Praise Dev Patel’s Direction and Storytelling After the Film’s SXSW Premiere!.

Watch Monkey Man Trailer:

View Priyanka Chopra's Insta Story:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Monkey Man was scheduled to release on April 19 in India, but the release has now been delayed indefinitely. As for Priyanka, she is currently busy filming her upcoming film, Heads of State.

