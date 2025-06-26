Fact Check: Did Priyanka Chopra Say ‘Don’t Look for Virgin Wife, Virginity Ends in One Night’? Here’s the Truth Behind Quote Attributed to ‘Heads of State’ Actress

Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' and global diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State. The action comedy also features John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. The actress, who is attending several events, was apparently called out for a controversial statement made during one of the interviews. The actress allegedly said, "Don't look for a virgin as wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night, but manners last forever." But did the actress actually make this statement? ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Wows in Glamorous White Cut-Out Gown at NYC Premiere, Effortless Elegance With a Bold Twist (See Post).

Priyanka Chopra on Her Alleged ‘Don't Look for a Virgin’ Remark

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (June 26), Priyanka Chopra re-shared a viral post featuring the quote that is being falsely attributed to her and stated that not everything we see online is true. She wrote, "This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online doesn't make it true. Creating fake content now is an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or 'sources' attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible."

Priyanka Chopra Denies Making the Viral Statement

PeeCee said that users should always take some time and cross-check such things before believing everything they see on the internet. She concluded by saying, "Stay safe online." Talking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, the actress is focusing on her international projects. Her upcoming film, Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 2, 2025. She also has The Bluff in the pipeline. ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Losing a Chunk of Her Eyebrow During Shoot of Her Upcoming Action Comedy Movie (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra is also a part of the Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Details regarding the big-budget film have been kept under wraps; however, it is touted to be an action-adventure drama, as confirmed by Rajamouli's father, Vijayendra Prasad. Music for the film will be composed by MM Keeravani, best known for the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu".

Claim : Viral social media post claims Priyanka Chopra said "Don't look for a virgin as wife. Get a woman with good manners." Conclusion : No, Priyanka Chopra did not make the statement during any of her recent media interactions. She denied the report and said "just because its online, doesn't make it true." She alo urged users to cross check such content. Full of Trash Clean

