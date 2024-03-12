Monkeypaw's Dev Patel made his directorial debut with Monkey Man, wowing audiences at SXSW's Paramount Theatre. Early reactions applaud Patel's gripping portrayal of a young man seeking justice for his mother. The film's captivating storytelling, action scenes, and cinematography receive widespread acclaim. Check out the tweets below for more on the first reactions! Monkey Man: Dev Patel Receives Standing Ovation at SXSW Film & TV Festival for His Feature Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Monkey Man First Reactions

Dev Patel Nailed It!

MONKEY MAN is brutally violent, against the villains, but also against the hypocrisy of religion, the tyranny of caste, and the oppression of a corrupt government. Dev Patel nailed it, bloody as hell and intense as fuck. pic.twitter.com/b6bytWYbGl — J Hurtado (@HatefulJosh) March 12, 2024

A Massive Cinematic Achievement!

#MonkeyMan is INSANE. Excellent cinematography, exceptional storytelling, jaw dropping action sequences and a phenomenal direction by Dev Patel. A massive cinematic achievement. Full review soon. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/sk5VgbL7br — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 12, 2024

Passion In Every Frame

MONKEY MAN is more than just a bloody good time. Dev Patel takes his time with the storytelling, weaving personal tragedy with inner strength, mythology with modern political revolutions. It’s an action tour de force, full of talent and fucking passion in every frame. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/hhKyJRM8oW — kevin l. lee @ SXSW (@Klee_FilmReview) March 12, 2024

What a Blast!

Monkey Man: Dev Patel’s got rocket fuel in his veins as an action director and an action star. One of the most assured, kinetic debuts I’ve seen: gorgeous, crunchy, and relentless. What a blast. #SXSW2024 pic.twitter.com/m6gBpnRL1i — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 12, 2024

Insanely Ambitious!

Dev Patel’s ambition behind the camera is second only tohis talent. MONKEY MAN is an insanely ambitious first feature, the constantly escalating action setpieces strengthened by the story’s strong emotional core. Prepare yourselves for Action Star Dev Patel. #SXSW pic.twitter.com/gjO86SGgIc — Dancin' Dan in Oscar Land (@dancindanonfilm) March 12, 2024

Monkey Man Trailer

