Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, has hit theatres and is receiving rave reviews. Social media is buzzing with praise for Patel's skills as a storyteller, with many applauding the film's action sequences. Netizens are particularly impressed with Patel's performance in the film and call it a 'political statement'. The movie revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against corrupt leaders. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma and Sobhita Dhulipala. Check out what fans are saying about Monkey Man below. Dev Patel Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan's 1997 Film 'Koyla' Had Deep Impact on His Psyche (Watch Video).

'Epic'

#MonkeyMan is an absolutely epic action drama from the glorious mind of Dev Patel. He tells an emotionally charged well layered story in the action genre which completely changes the game in terms of cultural representation for India in Hollywood. Violent, Visceral & Deep. pic.twitter.com/efpjvo8ttV — Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) April 5, 2024

'Fantastic'

#MonkeyMan a mostly fantastic action drama with incredible visuals & superb editing. Has slightly uneven writing & English dialogues that feel unnatural in an Indian setting. But, most importantly, it’s not just a bloody action film but a political statement. — No Name (@__NameNo__) April 5, 2024

'Soulful Action-Thriller'

Dev Patel debuted with something so much more profound and cathartic than I could have expected with #MonkeyMan. There was so much felt and said. Deeply soulful action-thriller. I am so excited to see what else he directs but I’m even more excited to see him do action again! pic.twitter.com/RnAG0SgW3i — Travis Gunn 🍿 (@TravisAGunn) April 5, 2024

'Terrific'

#MonkeyMan A terrific directorial debut from Dev Patel. I was surprised to see that almost half of the film was in Hindi and was subtitled. Loved the use of cuss words 😆, felt an Anurag Kashyap vibe. Outstanding long action sequences in the middle and at the end. Dev Patel 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/8xcz8N97ui — M29 (@varsham214) April 5, 2024

'Incredible'

Monkey Man is the Indian version of John Wick. And that is high praise! Incredible movie. #MonkeyMan pic.twitter.com/6IuN3tLS5Q — John Davis, CSCS, Pn1, OPEX (@Mr_davisj) April 5, 2024

'Amazing'

Just saw #MonkeyMan! Omg it’s absolutely amazing! In @dolby that soundtrack during the fight scenes is epic! Let’s fucking gooooo! pic.twitter.com/KMTOannJ6V — Really Bad Person (@S_O_J_K_A) April 5, 2024

