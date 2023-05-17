Marvel delivered on its promise to publish "the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years" in Amazing Spider-Man #26, in which Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, is seemingly killed off. Although the official release of the comic book issue is slated for May 31, leaked scans have surfaced online, unveiling the startling conclusion to the ongoing series crafted by writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. As the story reaches its climax, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming relaunch of the book following the resolution of this gripping tale. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Given that Kamala Khan is not only the first Muslim heroine to appear in their own comic book from the publisher, but that the character is also currently prospering in cinema and television, the seeming demise of Ms. Marvel is particularly perplexing for fans. Iman Vellani, who plays the part, is following up the overwhelmingly positive first season of the Ms. Marvel television series on Disney+ with a lead role in the upcoming movie The Marvels, which will be released on November 9 in the Middle East.

Check Out Fans Reaction To Ms. Marvel's Demise:

What A Joke

What if Spider-Man at the end of his run says, "Spider-Man, what a joke," throws his mask away and wears Ms. Marvel's costume in her honor pic.twitter.com/fMoO3NePks — 𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙥 (@sheepnstein) May 16, 2023

Sad

I also feel very sad for my girl Iman Vellani, Kamala Khan aka MsMarvel is one of her favorite characters since always she loves her and she doesn't deserve that and now that type also wrote The Marvels and I don't know what to think.. pic.twitter.com/yS42FhwP6U — ♡ (@Mads_love3) May 16, 2023

Empathtic

Ms. Marvel fans I know how you feel https://t.co/8Ye6ydLEfm pic.twitter.com/sPpaFvUBq0 — Raw Hulk Moments (@HulkMoments) May 16, 2023

No One Cares

Do you have evidence that no one cares about Ms Marvel or are you just pulling shit out of your arse pic.twitter.com/PXxtY6tAGu — 🍨LoZza🍨 (@CocoaFox023) May 16, 2023

RIP Ms. Marvel

Before I go, I think a rebrand is in order in Kamala's honor. RIP Ms. Marvel, you did not deserve this at all... pic.twitter.com/N7pI9PcLZI — That Miles Morales guy (@EARTH_1610_616) May 16, 2023

Fans expressed their outrage over Marvel Comics' decision to kill off the character on social media right away.

