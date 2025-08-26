The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be going through a lean period in 2025 after the underperformance of Captain America: Brave New Soldier, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, the studio is far from slowing down. With Avengers: Doomsday set for 2026, Marvel is preparing its most ambitious crossover yet. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will unite Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men heroes against one of Marvel’s greatest antagonists - Doctor Doom. Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr’s Fight Rumours on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Sets Sparks Buzz, Fans Rally Behind ‘Iron Man’ Star Over ‘Deadpool’ Actor.

Robert Downey Jr will return to the MCU, this time not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom. The confirmed cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson), Sebastian Stan (Bucky), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (Bob), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards).

In addition, rumours suggest appearances by Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Benedict Wong (Wong), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell Rumoured to Return

The biggest buzz, however, surrounds Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. Despite Evans repeatedly stating he was "done" with the MCU - aside from his cameo as Johnny Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine - leaks suggest he may return as Steve Rogers, with Atwell reprising her role as Peggy Carter.

Set Leaks Spark Fan Theories

Set photos from Avengers: Doomsday, currently filming in England, show a house designed in a 1960s style. Initially rumoured to be 'Luke Cage’s house', fans quickly speculated otherwise.

New look at the 1960s-style Luke Cage house on the 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' set. (Source: https://t.co/5I7rzM3jgt) pic.twitter.com/33PcOxxEOx — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 22, 2025

Reports now suggest the set resembles Peggy Carter’s home, shown in Avengers: Endgame during her final dance with Steve Rogers. Though Marvel swiftly removed leaked images from social media, the resemblance has only fuelled fan theories further. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Set Pics Leaked! Image Teases Team-Up Between Avengers, Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four – Here’s How.

Peggy Carter's House Shown in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Rumoured Plotline Involving Doom

According to rumours, Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom is angered by the incursions destabilising the multiverse. Steve Rogers’ decision to travel back to the 1960s and remain with Peggy is considered one such incursion, and Doom intends to 'correct' it. This sets up a potentially tragic turn for Steve and Peggy as Doom establishes his motivations as a multiversal threat.

Marvel’s Secrecy and Fake Leaks

Marvel Studios is going to great lengths to protect plot details. Reports claim the studio is deliberately planting false leaks to mislead fans. Even the Russo Brothers confirmed this approach in an interview, stating, "We don’t want people getting photographs, so we are being pretty stringent. The location work we are doing, we have picked those locations with that in mind, as well."

With so much secrecy surrounding Avengers: Doomsday, fans will have to wait for official confirmation - but the possibility of Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell’s return has already sent excitement levels soaring.

