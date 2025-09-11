The much-anticipated Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday is making headlines with every new update. The Russo Brothers recently left fans scratching their heads after posting a cryptic image on social media, leaving the internet wondering what it could mean for the superhero franchise. This tease comes just days after the makers revealed the 27 actors confirmed to be part of the film. Fans quickly noticed that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was missing from the list, sparking speculation. Could both events be connected? ‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Set Leaks Tease Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell’s Rumoured Cameos in Robert Downey Jr’s Upcoming Marvel Film – Reports.

Russo Brothers Share Cryptic Post on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

On Wednesday (September 10), directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who have helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame movies, took to their Instagram handle and shared a blurry image, leaving fans confused. They captioned the post, "Doomsday is Coming", giving rise to speculations whether the film will be connected to The Fantastic Four: First Steps. If you are wondering why, fans connected it to Reed Richards' (Pedro Pascal) chalkboard in the recently released film, where he was seen working on advanced equations.

The Russo Brothers Tease ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Update on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

MCU Fans Connect the Dots After Viral Tease

Soon after the upload by The Russo Brothers, social media went abuzz with speculations. They took to the comment section to share their reaction to the blurry photo. While the equation on the blurry chalkboard image couldn’t be clearly read, fans were confident it might be connected to the recent Fantastic Four movie. In Fantastic Four: First Steps, the post-credits scene introduced Doctor Doom’s franchise debut, where he was seen talking to Franklin Richards, hinting at the Fantastic Four’s involvement in the upcoming Avengers movie.

A fan wrote, "I am going to take a guess and say that is Reed's chalkboard." Another wrote, "My theory... This is the chalkboard from The Fantastic Four." Another confused fan felt that it could be Howard Stark.

MCU Fans Spam the Comment Section With Their Guesses

About ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The film set to release in 2026 will bring together all the big names of the MCU under the same roof. Avengers, X-Men, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four will feature in the film. The lineup also includes Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi Chi and Letitia Wright's Black Panther. Few days back, it was also speculated that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool would be a part of the film after he shared a graffiti with the Avengers logo.

