Ned Beatty Dies at 83: From Deliverance to Toy Story 3, Five Best Roles of the Late Hollywood Actor (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ned Beatty was an American actor who has more than 160 films credited to his name. He was one of the top actors during the 1970’s and has appeared in many classic films and franchises throughout his career. From playing a comedic relief to a great villain, Beatty had a great range in acting that easily diversified his portfolio with great roles. He has received several award nominations including two Emmy Awards, an MTV Movie Award for Best Villain, a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award. Ned Beatty Dies At 83; Hollywood Actor Was Known For His Roles In Superman, Nashville, Toy Story 3 Among Others.

On June 14, 2021, Ned Beatty unfortunately passed away at 83 due to natural causes. To celebrate this legend’s career we are taking a look at five of his most popular roles.

Bobby Tripe (Deliverance)

Ned Beatty in Deliverance

Ned Beatty plays the role of Bobby Tripe as he stars alongside Burt Reynolds, Ron Cox and Jon Voight. It marked his film debut and made him into a popular actor as he garnered acclaim for his role that gets difficult to watch as the film progresses. Deliverance is considered as a landmark for motion pictures and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.

Josef Locke (Hear My Song)

Ned Beatty in Hear My Song

Ned Beatty plays the role of Josef Locke on whom the film is based. It tells the real life story of the Irish tenor Josef Locke who disappeared in the 1950’s. For his role as Josef Locke, Ned Beatty received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globe Awards.

Arthur Jensen (Network)

Ned Beatty in Network

Network is a black comedy drama film about a fictional television network, UBS, and its struggle with poor ratings, and basically works as a relevant satire on media. Ned Beatty plays the chairman of CCA, Arthur Jensen, and for his role in Network he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Lotso (Toy Story 3)

Lotso in Toy Story 3

Ned Beatty lends his voice to the pink bear Lotso in Toy Story 3. Lotso is an abandoned toy who finds himself at a daycare and takes over it. Lotso is a villain who earns your sympathy when you learn more about his past, and Beatty received acclaim for his voice work.

Otis (Superman I & II)

Ned Beatty in Superman

Ned Beatty starred alongside Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor as he played the role of his bumbling henchman Otis. He acted as a great comedic relief to the movie and was great alongside Hackman. This was the role that shot him even more into popularity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).