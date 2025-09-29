Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is turning out to be one of the biggest cinematic success stories of 2025. The Japanese anime film has now officially crossed the worldwide earnings of Superman and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, securing its spot as the 7th highest-grossing film of the year. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba the Movie: Infinity Castle’: How It Conquered India and Became a Must-Watch Anime Hit – Here’s the Magic Behind the Mayhem.

'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' Hits USD 616M Worldwide

Released earlier this year, the film quickly overtook the lifetime collection of Mugen Train in the United States, where it has already made USD 118.2 million. Globally, the movie has collected a staggering USD 616 million-USD 236.2 million from Japan, USD 118.2 million from the US and another USD 261.6 million from overseas markets. ‘Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle’ Beats ‘Suzume’ and ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ With INR 15 Crore, Haruo Sotozaki’s Directorial Becomes Highest-Grossing Anime in India Even Before Release!

Watch ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Trailer:

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Nears ‘Spirited Away’ Record in Japan

In Japan, Infinity Castle remains a box office giant. By its 11th weekend, it recorded USD 2.6 million, pushing its total admissions to 24.2 million. The film is now on track to surpass Spirited Away’s 24.3 million tickets, potentially becoming the second most-watched movie of all time in the country. With its momentum intact, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is not only a fan favourite but also a global box office powerhouse, and all eyes are on whether it can break even more records in the coming weeks.

