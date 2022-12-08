Nicki Minaj has been in the rap game for over a decade now and no one is doing it like her. From songs that showcase her true emotions to savage raps that would make anyone's face turn red, she can speak it all. But Nicki doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk too. The rapper's life has not been easy from a young age and she has worked over 10 jobs from an early age. Nicki Minaj Called 'Grandma' by Latto; 'Anaconda' Singer Hit Back By Calling Alleged Age-Gap Between the Rapper's Parents!

After years of struggling she finally made a breakthrough between in 2009 with her third mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, and has since made her way to the top. To celebrate her turning 40 years old today, let's listen to some of her best pop hits that will have you on your feet.

Starships

Chun-Li

Beez In The Trap ft. 2 Chainz

High School ft. Lil Wayne

Super Bass

Nicki Minaj recently featured in the music video for 2022 Qatar World Cup Fan Festival Anthem “Tukoh Taka”. She also released her new album this year titled Queen Radio: Volume 1, which has been a huge hit. Congratulations to Nicki on her new album!

