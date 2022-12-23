The year 2022 wasn't really bad for the fashion world. Well, of course, we witnessed some of the most famous names leaving her home turf and also the deaths of famous designers like Thierry Mugler. But when it comes to new inventions and innovative designs, the year wasn't so bad after all. Obviously, it wasn't perfect either. While on one hand, we had celebs like Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively making some jaw-dropping appearances at Met Gala, on the other hand, we had names like Camila Cabello and Lizzo who didn't quite hit the mark. Year Ender 2022: Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar & Other Grooms Looks Ranked From Wow to Yawn!

As we are almost ready to bid farewell to yet another year, it's time we did a recap of things that umm... we didn't quite like. And for us, it mean outrageous attires that weren't fashion-friendly. We had popular names like Gwen Stefani and Winnie Harlow whose choice of attire for the Met Gala this year was completely out of the box and we don't mean it in a good way. It was bizarre and it was certainly valid to tag them as absurd. To elaborate more on our point, let's have a look at these celebrity names in their most outrageous outfits of 2022. Year Ender 2022: From Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero to Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, 5 Movie Roles Which Showcased Bollywood Actors in New Light!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Isabelle Boemeke

Isabelle Boemeke (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Julia Fox

Julia Fox (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, who do you think wore the most outrageous outfit? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).