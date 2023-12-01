Paris Hilton has opened up about what it took to grow her family. On the premiere episode of season 2 of Paris In Love, the multi-hyphenate mom, 43, explains how and why she came to the decision to use a surrogate to welcome son Phoenix Barron, now 10 months old. "Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make," she admitted, reports People magazine. "I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public," she continued. Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl 'London' on Thanksgiving 2023, Drops Picture of Cute Pink Outfit on Insta!.

"So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter's, we decided to have a surrogate carry him." Paris's husband, Carter Reum, echoed those concerns for Paris and their son in a later confessional where he talked about the vision for their family's future. "Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton's children," he said, quoted by People.

"We have to think about safety," Carter continued. "When we go to the farmer's market, it's one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It's a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller." "I don't think we know everything the journey's gonna throw at us, but we're just gonna tackle it as we go," he concluded. Paris recently spoke about the new season of her reality series, sharing she's "excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom”. "You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking," she shared.

