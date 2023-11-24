On Thanksgiving 2023, Paris Hilton dropped a surprise announcement and revealed that 'it's baby girl' for her. She shared picture of a cute pink baby outfit on Instagram and told fans she is 'thankful' for her daughter London. To note, this baby will be her second child of Hilton and husband Carter Reum, as the couple welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023. Congo to the duo! Thanksgiving 2023: Paris Hilton Celebrates the Day With Her Toddler Phoenix and Fam, Pens 'Grateful for This Beautiful Life' (View Pics).

It's Baby Girl for Paris Hilton:

