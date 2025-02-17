Famous People Born on February 17: February 17 is the birthday of several notable figures across various fields. Basketball legend Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, was born on this day. In music, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has captivated audiences worldwide with his heartfelt lyrics. Hollywood stars Paris Hilton, Denise Richards, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jerry O’Connell also share this birth date. Filmmaker Michael Bay is known for his blockbuster action films, while endurance athlete David Goggins inspires many with his resilience. Other famous names include actress Bonnie Wright, MotoGP champion Marc Márquez, Indian actor Sivakarthikeyan, politician K. Chandrashekar Rao, and poet Jibanananda Das, among others.

Famous February 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

