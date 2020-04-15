Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Is Currently Being Discussed by the Makers

Still From Pirates of the Caribbean (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Lee Arenberg says a sixth movie is "definitely" being discussed by the makers. The 57-year-old star, who essayed the role of pirate Pintel in the original trilogy, has not been involved in the franchise since 2007's "At World's End". He suggested that a new film is on the horizon, reports dailymail.co.uk. "They're definitely talking about it, as far as I know," Arenberg said when he appeared on "Kendall Talks TV". It is unclear whether the new installment will be another sequel or a reboot of the original franchise, which featured Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. Last year, Disney brought Ted Elliot and Craig Mazin on board to work on the film franchise. ‘Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence’ TV Adaptation in Works at Amazon with Reed Morano As the Director.

While details are being kept under wraps, Arenberg says he would be up for a comeback. "I mean yeah, of course, obviously. But they've already done two without us. I love it, though, I love that part. But it's not up to me," he added. The highly anticipated sixth film follows 2015's "Dead Men Tell No Tales". Stuart Beattie, who was attached with "Curse of the Black Pearl" as a screenwriter, previously suggested the studio was looking to the future. He said: "I think (Depp's) had a great run. Obviously he's made that character his own and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now. Hocus Pocus Sequel in Works at Disney Plus, The Pacifier’s Adam Shankman to Helm the Project.

It's been great for him and it's been great for us... There's that saying, 'Don't frown because it's over, smile because it happened. The fact that they're rebooting something that you did means that you did something that was worth rebooting. It's an honour." The sixth part will be directed by Joachim Ronning, who had also helmed the previous part of the franchise. The release date of "Pirates of the Caribbean 6" is still not announced but there are reports that the next sequel is slated to release in 2021