JioStar Appoints Anvita Thapliyal As Vice President and Names Supriyo Banerji As Digital Vertical Head

Mumbai, February 11: JioStar has announced significant leadership appointments as the newly merged entity strengthens its operational framework across content regulation and digital sales. The company has named Anvita Thapliyal as Vice President for Content Regulation and transitioned Supriyo Banerji to Vertical Head of Large Client Solutions (LCS) for JioStar Digital Entertainment.

These strategic moves follow the massive consolidation of assets between Disney Star and Viacom18. The appointments signal JioStar's intent to balance aggressive revenue growth with rigorous compliance standards in an increasingly scrutinised Indian media landscape. xAI Exodus: Elon Musk’s AI Company Loses Half of Founding Team As Jimmy Ba, Yuhuai Wu Resign Along With Other Team Members.

Anvita Thapliyal joins JioStar

Anvita Thapliyal joins JioStar with nearly 20 years of experience in television and digital media. Her role as Vice President of Content Regulation is viewed as a critical move to insulate the platform from regulatory risks. Thapliyal previously led standards and practices at Star India, where she managed compliance across general entertainment and digital platforms.

Her expertise extends beyond Indian borders, covering regulatory frameworks in South-East Asia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom. At Disney Star, she managed a team of over 30 professionals, focusing on automation and brand safety. Her approach emphasizes "calibration" over censorship, aimed at balancing creative freedom with platform integrity.

Expansion of Digital Sales Leadership

In a parallel development, Supriyo Banerji has taken charge as the Vertical Head (LCS) for JioStar Digital Entertainment. Based in Gurugram, Banerji transitioned to the role in January 2025 following the reshuffling of resources post-merger. He previously served as the national vertical head for entertainment sales at JioCinema until December 2024.

With over 15 years in the industry, Banerji brings a track record from major media houses including Zee Entertainment, Viacom18, and Radio Mirchi. His primary responsibility involves driving brand growth and developing content-driven solutions for large-scale advertisers.

Navigating the Post-Merger Landscape

The integration of Disney Star and Viacom18 assets has necessitated a realignment of top-tier talent to manage the sheer scale of the new entity. By placing seasoned executives in charge of compliance and revenue, JioStar is positioning itself to lead both the broadcast and streaming sectors.

As the Indian government continues to tighten oversight on OTT content, the appointment of a dedicated regulation lead like Thapliyal is seen as a pre-emptive measure. Simultaneously, Banerji’s role highlights the company’s focus on monetising its vast digital library through sophisticated advertising strategies.

Future Outlook for JioStar

The media giant is currently operating at a scale that demands both high-speed content delivery and robust safety guardrails. The new leadership structure is expected to streamline decision-making processes as the platform competes with global streaming services. OpenAI Fires Ryan Beiermeister, Vice President of Product Policy Amid Internal Dispute Over Planned ‘Adult Mode’ Feature: Report.

Industry analysts suggest that these appointments are just the beginning of a broader organisational shift. With its leadership bench now including experts in both risk mitigation and revenue generation, JioStar appears ready to execute its long-term digital entertainment strategy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).