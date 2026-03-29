Speculation is mounting within the film industry that Priyadarshan’s highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, may vacate its original April 10 release slot. Reports suggest the film is likely to be pushed to April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct confrontation with the record-breaking run of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2. While a strong buzz persists regarding the shift, the makers have officially denied these reports. Speaking to LatestLY, the production team maintained that the current schedule remains unchanged, though trade insiders suggest a formal announcement of a delay could be imminent. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Romantic Track ‘Tu Hi Disda’ Starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi Crosses 50 Million Views Across Platforms, Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

'Bhooth Bangla' May Postpone Release

The primary driver behind the rumoured postponement is the overwhelming box office dominance of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2. The spy thriller has occupied a vast majority of screens across India, leaving little breathing room for new releases. Even high-profile projects like Ryan Gosling’s IMAX-heavy Project Hail Mary have struggled to secure adequate showcasing due to the film’s massive footprint. An industry insider told Variety India, “The producers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ realised the challenges in taking on the Ranveer Singh-starrer. And it’s a good business decision. It’s a win for the producers as well as the industry.” The source noted that other major films, such as Toxic, had also opted to avoid a clash with the Aditya Dhar directorial, adding, “There should be no ego involved in such decisions.”

'Bhooth Bangla' Trailer Delayed

If the film moves to April 17, it would occupy a slot previously earmarked for Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, which was recently postponed. This would provide the Akshay Kumar-starrer with the necessary "breathing space" to maximise its theatrical potential. The shift has reportedly impacted the film's promotional rollout. A trade source explained, “The trailer launch of the film, initially scheduled for March 30, now stands cancelled for the time being, with new plans of unveiling it in the first week of April.” Producers Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor are said to be in favour of the strategic delay to ensure the best possible screen count. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Reactions: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Horror Comedy Glimpse Impresses Netizens, Fans Call It ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Watch Video)

About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Bhooth Bangla is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, marking the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan in 14 years. The duo is responsible for some of the most successful comedies in Indian cinema history, including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala. Produced by Balaji Telefilms in association with Cape of Good Films, the movie features an ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav. While fans await official confirmation on the date, the industry remains watchful of how the April calendar will finally take shape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).