Actor and former NBA player Rashid Byrd has been sentenced to 90-years to life in prison over a series of violent sexual assaults. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said an investigation into Byrd started in 2019. A victim claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by him, reports deadline.com. Former Male Employee Accuses Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of Sexual Assault, Allegations Include Claims of Rapper Walking Around Naked.

“During their investigation, detectives learned (that) in 2010, Byrd was convicted of sexual assault involving a different victim,” a statement by LAPD read. He further stated: “Detectives also discovered that Byrd had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington State in 2005.” According to reports, Byrd charmed his victims at first, then turned violent. “He started as a charmer, playing up his status as an athlete and pseudo-celebrity, but that quickly faded into rapes and violence,” said the lead investigator on the case.

Rashid Byrd Case

Actor Rashid Byrd, who also played pro basketball, received a sentence of 90 years to life on Friday after his conviction for a series of violent sexual assaults. #RashidByrd pic.twitter.com/ufIR7XPEJR — TNA MEDIA (@Torri32) March 3, 2024

Byrd appeared in the 2008 Will Ferrell-starring basketball comedy, Semi Pro. He also appeared in a documentary short, Bring Your ‘A’ Game. He also played 22 games for the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League in the 2008- 2009 season. Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Battery, Former Assistant Sues Fast X Actor Over Alleged Sexual Assault Incident in 2010.

Byrd was taken into custody in 2020 by LAPD detectives for sexual assault. The 39-year-old was sentenced to 90 years to life in state prison for the violent sexual assaults that occurred in LA and Santa Clara counties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).