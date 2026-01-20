Kozhikode, January 20: Kerala police have intensified their search for Shimjitha Mustafa, a Vadakara resident who has reportedly gone absconding following the death by suicide of a 44-year-old man she accused of sexual harassment in a viral social media video. The deceased, identified as Deepak from Govindapuram, Kozhikode, took his own life after facing intense public backlash. His family alleges that the viral video, which labeled him a harasser without a formal investigation, led to severe mental distress and social shaming.

Who is Shimjitha Mustafa?

Shimjitha Mustafa is a resident of Vadakara in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. She gained significant social media attention after filming and uploading a confrontation on a KSRTC bus, where she accused a fellow passenger of misconduct. While her digital presence initially grew as she positioned herself as an advocate against public harassment, she has now become the central figure in a legal investigation regarding the consequences of "cyber trials." Following the man’s suicide and the subsequent police filing of an abetment case against her, she reportedly deactivated her social media profiles and moved out of public view. Kozhikode Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide in Kerala After Viral Video Accuses Him of Se*ually Harassing Woman on Bus; Family Denies Claims.

The Incident and Viral Aftermath

The controversy began when Shimjitha posted a video on Instagram and Facebook recorded inside a public bus. In the footage, she confronted Deepak, alleging that he had behaved inappropriately and harassed her during the journey. The video quickly gained traction, amassing thousands of views and sparking a "cyber trial" where users condemned Deepak’s character based solely on the clip. While the video was initially hailed by some as an act of digital activism, the narrative shifted dramatically following Deepak's death. Investigators and witnesses have since raised questions regarding the consistency of the allegations.

Legal Proceedings and Police Action

Following Deepak’s death, his mother filed a formal complaint, leading the Kozhikode Medical College police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Shimjitha Mustafa for abetment of suicide. Authorities are currently attempting to locate her and have sought the assistance of the cyber cell to retrieve her mobile phone and analyze her social media activity. Reports from local authorities indicate that Shimjitha’s earlier claims of reporting the bus incident to the Vadakara police were unsubstantiated, as the local Inspector confirmed no such complaint was ever lodged. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

Man Dies by Suicide After Woman Accuses Him of Se*ually Harassing Her

Kozhikode is in deep shock and grief after the sudden death of 40-year-old Deepak U, a native of #Govindapuram. Deepak died by suicide after a video shared on social media accused him of sexually harassing a woman on a bus. His family says he was innocent and could not bear the… https://t.co/SXkAkOXim0 pic.twitter.com/yBeNrxrhbj — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 19, 2026

Institutional Response and Human Rights

The State Human Rights Commission has taken notice of the case, describing it as a tragic consequence of unverified social media trials. The Commission has ordered the North Zone DIG to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a factual report within one week. This case has reignited a nationwide debate over the ethics of "call-out culture" and the dangers of digital vigilantism. Legal experts warn that public accusations leveled before a police inquiry can lead to irreversible damage to reputation and mental health.

