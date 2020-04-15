Remembering Titanic: Lesser Known Movies About The Tragic 'Ship of Dreams' That You Did Not Know About

Original Photo of The Titanic (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

As soon as the word Titanic is said, what comes to mind is James Cameron's 1997 magnum opus and also the undying love that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo-DiCaprio) shared. The movie was based on the real-life tragedy of White Star Line's luxury cruise Titanic, that sank into the Atlantic after hitting a massive iceberg. On the night of April 14-15, 1912, Titanic, which was supposed to be the sturdiest of cruiseliners made back then and was also termed 'Unbreakable', broke to pieces and the maritime tragedy saw the deaths of more than 1500 passengers of 2224 listed on board.

April 15, 2020, marks the 108th anniversary of the tragedy that is still a subject of curiosity amongst many. And on the eve of remembering the tragedy, here are some lesser-known movies that were made on the sinking of the luxury cruise liner.

Saved From the Titanic (1912)

Dorothy Gibson in Saved From The Titanic (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

The first-ever movie on the Titanic came out a mere few weeks after the maritime tragedy of epic proportions. May 14, 1912 saw the release of the movie Saved From The Titanic, which actress Dorothy Gibson, a real-life Titanic tragedy survivor. Dorothy recounted how she managed to get aboard the first lifeboat that left the sinking ship and also how on multiple occasions on the sets during filming.

Titanic (1953)

This version of the Titanic had a small dramatic angle added to it. The movie sees an unhappily married couple come to stay abord the Titanic to try and figure out their differences. The movie was much loved and even won an Oscar for the Best Best Writing (Story and Screenplay) in 1954.

A Night To Remember (1958)

A Night to Remember Poster (Photo Credits: YouTube, Wikipedia)

William MacQuitty roped in historian Walter Lord as an advisor to his 1958 take on the Titanic sinking. A Night To Remember is considered one of the most historically accurate take on the incidents that happened on the night of April 14-15, 1912. Released in 1958, the completed film recycled some of the sinking footage from Selphin's picture. Who knew that years later, Lord, who had interviewed more than 50 survivors for his book, would end up advising James Cameron on his 1997 film?

Raise The Titanic (1980)

This movie started an altogether different debate in the real world - whether or not did the Titanic break into two parts before sinking to the Atlantic ocean floor. The movie had a fictional plot revolving around a treasure that Titanic sank with, that the government wants to obtain. Their picturization of bringing up the Titanic from the ocean 'absolutely intact' was what gave rise to the debate. For those who want to know more, here's the answer- Titanic's stern indeed broke off from the ship and this fact was established in 1985 when its wreckage was discovered.

Titanic: The Legend Goes On (2001)

There was an animated movie on Titanic's tragedy as well. Yes, the movie follows the story of a family of mice that get on-board the Titanic to get to America.

The wreckage of Titanic was discovered by a Franco-American expedition in 1985, almost 73 years after the 1912 sinking. While the broken ship has not been retrieved, artifacts and antiques from Titanic were indeed retrieved and are currently displayed in museums all over the world.