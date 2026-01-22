Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners has etched its name into the record books, securing a historic 16 nominations for the 98th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2026. Announced Thursday morning, the film has surpassed the long-standing record of 14 nominations previously shared by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016). The Michael B Jordan-led epic now stands as the most-nominated film in the history of the Oscars. Oscars 2026 Nominations Full List: Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet Compete for Best Actor; India’s ‘Homebound’ Misses Out.

‘Sinners’ Shines at Oscars 2026 Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognised Sinners across almost every major and technical category. Key nominations include Best Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and a Best Actor nod for Michael B Jordan, his first-ever Academy Award nomination.

Oscars 2026: Michael B Jordan Competes With Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet for Best Actor

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

The film also saw success in the supporting categories, with Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo picking up nominations. Beyond the "Big Five," the movie dominated technical shortlists, ranging from Best Visual Effects and Sound to Best Original Score by Ludwig Goransson. Notably, costume designer Ruth E Carter became the most-nominated Black woman in Oscar history with her work on the film.

Where to Watch 'Sinners' in India

For audiences in India looking to catch the historical frontrunner before the ceremony on March 15, 2026, the film is currently available through premium digital platforms. Sinners is available for digital rental and purchase on Amazon Prime Video . The rental price is set at INR 120.

The movie is also available to stream for subscribers on JioHotstar, following the platform's recent content shifts.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sinners’:

'Sinners' Global Streaming Options

Outside of India, the distribution varies by region due to Warner Bros Pictures’ international release strategy. In the United States, the film is slated to stream on Max (formerly HBO Max). It is also available for purchase on platforms like Apple TV and Vudu for USD 19.99–USD 24.99. United Kingdom and Canada viewers can find the movie on major PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) services, including the Amazon Store and the Google Play Store.

The Road to the 98th Academy Awards

While Sinners leads the pack in quantity, the competition remains stiff. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows closely with 13 nominations, having already secured key wins at the Golden Globes. Other major contenders for Best Picture include Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme. Golden Globes 2026 Winners: ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Adolescence’ Dominate 83rd Edition of Award Ceremony With Four Wins Each – Full List Inside!.

The 98th Oscars will be hosted by Conan O’Brien and will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. With 16 chances to win, all eyes are on whether Coogler’s vampire-western can convert its massive nomination count into a historic haul of golden statues.

