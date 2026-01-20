Chris Woakes produced a moment of magic on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut, smashing a six off the final ball of the match to guide the Sylhet Titans to a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Rangpur Riders. With six runs required from the last delivery, the Ex-England all-rounder struck Faheem Ashraf over extra cover to seal the win in the 2025–26 Eliminator at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Ramiz Raja Embarrassed as Crowd Ignores His 'Make Some Noise' Request During Toss at BPL 2025-26 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The match reached a fever pitch in the closing stages as Sylhet struggled to chase down a modest target on a challenging Dhaka surface. Tasked with defending 11 runs in the final over, Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf initially appeared to have the upper hand, conceding only five runs from the first five deliveries.

With the equation down to six needed off one ball, Ashraf opted for a full delivery outside the off-stump. Woakes, showing the poise of a seasoned international, cleared his front leg and drove the ball powerfully over the ropes. The strike sparked wild celebrations in the Sylhet dugout, ending the Rangpur Riders' campaign in dramatic fashion.

Watch Chris Woakes Smash 6 Off Last Ball

Sylhet Titans take the win! 💥 what a performance. What a moment. BASHUNDHARA CEMENT BPL 2026, POWERED BY WALTON LIFT#BPL2026 pic.twitter.com/TL4Q1UZExP — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 20, 2026

Earlier in the day, the Sylhet Titans' bowling attack justified their captain’s decision to bowl first. Khaled Ahmed delivered a career-best performance in the tournament, dismantling the Rangpur top order to finish with clinical figures of 4 for 14.

Despite a resilient 32 from veteran Mahmudullah and a brisk 30 from Khushdil Shah, the Riders were restricted to a sub-par 111 for 9 in their 20 over quota. Woakes also contributed with the ball, taking 2 for 15 to keep the pressure on. The victory keeps the Sylhet Titans' title hopes alive as they progress to Qualifier 2 where they will face the loser of the first Qualifier.

