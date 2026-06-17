Robert Thurman Dies: ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Uma Thurman’s Father Passes Away at 84

Los Angeles, June 17: Hollywood actress Uma Thurman's father passed away at the age of 84. Robert Thurman, an academic and author, passed away on Tuesday (Pacific Standard Time). The Cultural centre Tibet House US, which the late Buddhist writer co-founded, said in a statement on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York”.

The statement also included Tibetan Buddhism mantra ‘Om Mani Padme Hum’, which translates to mean "the jewel in the lotus". They further mentioned, "The Thurman family requests privacy at this time. Please check thus.org for updates”. Iconic Hollywood Actor Robert Duvall Dies: Know About His Life and Movies.

Robert Thurman helped build a bridge between the wisdom of Tibet and the modern world without sacrificing depth, rigor, humor, or humanity. Uma is yet to comment publicly on her father's passing.

Uma Thurman is known for her distinctive screen presence and work in both independent and mainstream films. Born on April 29, 1970, in Boston, Massachusetts, she rose to prominence with roles in Dangerous Liaisons and Pulp Fiction, the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination. Marcia Lucas Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Star Wars’ Editor Passes Away at 80.

She gained global fame for portraying The Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. Her career spans drama, action, comedy, and television projects. She has also worked as a producer and model. Thurman is the daughter of scholar Robert Thurman and model Nena von Schlebrugge.

‘Kill Bill’ plunged her to global fame, as her performance fetched critical acclaim. The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino has gained a cult following over the years.

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